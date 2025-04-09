Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $559,000 Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $7,465,960.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,221.49. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,935. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.