Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $569,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Archrock were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 5,621.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Archrock Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

