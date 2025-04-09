Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $599,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Avient were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 288.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avient by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,231,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,977,000 after purchasing an additional 121,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Avient Stock Down 3.6 %

AVNT opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

