Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4,865.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $4,698,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

