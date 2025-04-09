Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $608,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 63.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.84. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.83 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.