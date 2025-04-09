Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $614,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.