Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $639,000 Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Maximus were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,829,000 after purchasing an additional 205,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,700,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

