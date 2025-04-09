Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

