Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.01.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $12,692,466.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,395,398.30. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,486,813 shares of company stock valued at $42,407,563 over the last ninety days. 33.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

