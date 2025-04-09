Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 408,610 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,260 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

