Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4,819.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 88.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 135,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

