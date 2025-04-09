Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.36. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $154.01 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

