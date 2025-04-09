Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.96%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. The trade was a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

