Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $469,063.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,561.49. This represents a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,636,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,134.30. The trade was a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

