Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Vertex were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Stock Down 1.8 %

VERX opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $60.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.