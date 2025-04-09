Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 240 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $41,268,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $8,933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Down 2.6 %

NewMarket stock opened at $517.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.53. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $615.56.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

