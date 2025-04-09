Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 468 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Enpro were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Enpro Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average is $172.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

