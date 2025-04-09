Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 956 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $238,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

