Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KTOS opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,398,150.70. This represents a 0.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340.60. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,610. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.