Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 132.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.74.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

