Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,804,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 301,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

