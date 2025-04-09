Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.1 %

Granite Construction stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

