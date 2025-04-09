Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

NYSE IDA opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

