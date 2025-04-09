Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 12,386 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,206,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,108,000 after buying an additional 862,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 40.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Pampa Energía stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pampa Energía

About Pampa Energía

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.