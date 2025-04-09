Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,652,000 after purchasing an additional 87,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 482,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. This trade represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

