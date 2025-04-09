Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 117.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

