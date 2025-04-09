Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.22 and traded as low as C$12.85. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 62,884 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$319.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 98.39%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

