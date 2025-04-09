Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

