Promising Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, Cencora, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Cognizant Technology Solutions are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the biotechnology sector, specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of drugs, therapies, and medical technologies. These stocks are often characterized by high volatility due to the inherent risks in drug development, regulatory approvals, and market competition, making them attractive yet potentially risky investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $15.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,498,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.21. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $32.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $437.22 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX stock traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.54 and its 200-day moving average is $463.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of -215.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $16.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a 52-week low of $181.20 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

NYSE:COR traded down $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.70. Cencora has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $296.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $26.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

CTSH stock traded down $4.53 on Friday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Further Reading