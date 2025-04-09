Promising Casino Stocks To Follow Today – April 6th

Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate gambling facilities, including casinos, resorts, and related entertainment venues. These stocks are influenced by various factors such as regulatory changes, consumer spending trends, and economic conditions, which can make their performance highly volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.81. 3,987,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,497. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.09. 8,306,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,386. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $108.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,103,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

