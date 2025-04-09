PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PROS worth $124,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PROS by 19.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $726.71 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp upped their price target on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

