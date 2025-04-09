Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

PB stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $35,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,934.05. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,885. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,986,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,211,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 190,449 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 139,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

