Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Proto Labs worth $111,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.52. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

