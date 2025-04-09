Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

PRLB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Proto Labs announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

