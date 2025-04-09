Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,000. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.6 %

About Mission Produce

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $695.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

