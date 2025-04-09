Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in ZimVie by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ZimVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ZimVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.14. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

