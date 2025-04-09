Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoNation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after buying an additional 203,335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,836,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in AutoNation by 142.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.86.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

