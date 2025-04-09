Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Chord Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.