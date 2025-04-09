Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GATX by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GATX by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.01.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

