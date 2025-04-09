Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $105.86.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.