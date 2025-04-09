Prudential Financial Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Richard P. Rowe purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

