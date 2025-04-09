Prudential Financial Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

GDEN opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $663.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.99. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.