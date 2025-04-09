Prudential Financial Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,891 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 121,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,921,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 914,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $19,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 514,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

