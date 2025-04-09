Prudential Financial Inc. Has $705,000 Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $63,095,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $14,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,647.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 379,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

