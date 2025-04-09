Prudential Financial Inc. Has $727,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,996 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in KE by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

KE Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

