Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

