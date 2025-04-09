Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $7,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,652,000. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $275,191.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,366,132.04. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,665 shares of company stock worth $51,640,592 in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.33 and a beta of 2.30.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

