Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in IDACORP by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $53,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. On average, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

