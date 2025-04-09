Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AGCO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

AGCO stock opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

