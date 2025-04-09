Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 124,000 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

